Brokerages Set $14.67 Price Target for ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ACM Research an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on ACM Research from $13.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 million and a PE ratio of 47.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $20.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $4,335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $931,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

