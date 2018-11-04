Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $108.67. 70,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,442. The company has a current ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply