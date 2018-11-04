Brokerages Expect World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. World Acceptance reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $127.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $108.67. 70,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,442. The company has a current ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $125.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

