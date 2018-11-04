Brokerages Expect OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. OGE Energy reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OGE Energy.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.64 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

In other news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $92,252.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 3,715 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $137,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 840.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 966,925 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,454,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,033,000 after acquiring an additional 669,499 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,187,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,815,000 after acquiring an additional 511,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,826,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OGE Energy (OGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.