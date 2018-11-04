Brokerages Anticipate TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.63 Million

Equities analysts expect TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post sales of $548.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.00 million and the highest is $575.00 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted sales of $576.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.95 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

TTWO stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Viera bought 73,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $133.94 per share, with a total value of $9,897,630.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,028.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,068,790. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $136,745,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter worth about $91,225,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after buying an additional 575,392 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $46,530,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 43.0% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,103,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after buying an additional 332,000 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

