Brokerages Anticipate Gap Inc (GPS) to Post $0.68 EPS

Brokerages expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. GAP posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GAP by 5.1% in the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 118,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,306,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 168,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth $281,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the third quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 12.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,210,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. GAP has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

