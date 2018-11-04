Brokerages Anticipate Corecivic Inc (CXW) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corecivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.59. Corecivic reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corecivic will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corecivic.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $449.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CXW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

CXW stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 672,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,450. Corecivic has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

In other Corecivic news, EVP Kim White sold 10,000 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,763.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of Corecivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $909,593.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,733 shares of company stock worth $2,716,921. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Corecivic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Corecivic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Corecivic by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corecivic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corecivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corecivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.