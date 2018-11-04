Brokerages Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $572.37 Million

Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce $572.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.76 million and the lowest is $552.40 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $546.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

NASDAQ MDRX traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 16,415,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,054. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,012.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,445,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,347,000 after purchasing an additional 367,072 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,040,000 after purchasing an additional 658,123 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 3,248,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,294,000 after purchasing an additional 74,174 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,159,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,061,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,743,000 after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

