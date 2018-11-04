Brightcove (BCOV) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 555,910 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 196,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $161,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $115,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

