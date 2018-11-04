Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,898,000 after acquiring an additional 109,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.94.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $230.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $163.78 and a one year high of $245.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.14, for a total value of $699,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,593.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,312 shares of company stock worth $14,547,272 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

