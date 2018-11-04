Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BHR. B. Riley increased their price target on Braemar Hotel & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $335.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. Analysts expect that Braemar Hotel & Resorts will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotel & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

