Braemar Hotel & Resorts (BHR) PT Set at $14.00 by B. Riley

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) received a $14.00 target price from research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotel & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Braemar Hotel & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 165,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,578. Braemar Hotel & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Braemar Hotel & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Braemar Hotel & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotel & Resorts will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Braemar Hotel & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Braemar Hotel & Resorts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

