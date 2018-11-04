Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $33,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,486,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,162,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,483,000 after buying an additional 230,252 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,267,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,644,000 after buying an additional 201,003 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,174,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,215,000 after buying an additional 120,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,083,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

HON opened at $145.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

