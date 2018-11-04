Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 5,000 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BSX opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,650.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

