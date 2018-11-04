Boston Family Office LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total transaction of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $214.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $176.01 and a 52-week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.