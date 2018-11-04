Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 5,475 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $91.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $112.10.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

