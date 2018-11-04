Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $233,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $31,290,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.60.

In other Cummins news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,044.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,385. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $141.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

