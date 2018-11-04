Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $4,658,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

