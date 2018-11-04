Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.24)-(0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $243-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.04 million.Boingo Wireless also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $-0.24–0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. 2,502,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,434. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.80. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Boingo Wireless’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boingo Wireless from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $916,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,961,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Callahan sold 29,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $942,620.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,870.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,560 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

