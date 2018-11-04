Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Boosted by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TNB Financial grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus reissued a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $357.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $259.56 and a 52-week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.