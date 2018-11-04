BOAT Hits Market Cap of $50,366.00 (BOAT)

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. BOAT has a total market capitalization of $50,366.00 and $7.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOAT has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.70 or 0.02586184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00617331 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00028573 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018179 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00024351 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021421 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015140 BTC.

BOAT Coin Profile

BOAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 71,898,202 coins. The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net . BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat

Buying and Selling BOAT

BOAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

