BNCCORP (BNCC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCC opened at $25.05 on Thursday. BNCCORP has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.73.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

