BMO Capital Markets Cuts AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Price Target to $60.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMN. Zacks Investment Research raised AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

