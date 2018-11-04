bluebird bio (BLUE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

BLUE stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $132.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,588. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.61, for a total transaction of $281,898.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,893.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $40,940.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,359 shares of company stock worth $6,761,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 233,175 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,024,000 after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 135,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 117,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

