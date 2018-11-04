Blucora Inc (BCOR) Receives $38.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blucora from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 65,500 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $2,166,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,799 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John David Palmer sold 3,753 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $135,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,529 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at about $870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Blucora by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,766,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,344,000 after purchasing an additional 459,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Blucora in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Blucora has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

