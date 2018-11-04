Bloom Energy (BE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BE opened at $22.96 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp.

