BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Bancor Network and Upbit. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $18.36 million and $33,896.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,005,449,183 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, Bancor Network, IDEX, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

