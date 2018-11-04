Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (MQY) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,485 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 244,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 58.9% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 196,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 73,015 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQY opened at $12.80 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th.

