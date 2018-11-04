BlackRock Inc. Purchases 371,825 Shares of Synalloy Co. (SYNL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 277.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 371,825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Synalloy worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 17,242 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $750,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 503.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Synalloy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Craig C. Bram purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,086.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,841.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

SYNL stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.93. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $174.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

