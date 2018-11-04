BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $43,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 156.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $409.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.31 and a 52-week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $395.21 per share, with a total value of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,057.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

