Blackbird Energy (BBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Blackbird Energy (CVE:BBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a C$0.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BBI stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. Blackbird Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.47.

Get Blackbird Energy alerts:

About Blackbird Energy

Blackbird Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. Its principal property is the Pipestone/Elmworth Montney project that consists of 125 gross sections covering an area of 80,000 gross acres located near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.