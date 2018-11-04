Bitspace Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Bitspace has traded 61.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitspace coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Bitspace has a total market capitalization of $9,272.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000068 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001175 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000230 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitspace

BSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,287,166 coins. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @





and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitspace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitspace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

