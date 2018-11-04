Bitcoinus (BITS) One Day Volume Tops $89,464.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $183,169.00 and approximately $89,464.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 59,294,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

