BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioTelemetry in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEAT. Raymond James lowered their price target on BioTelemetry from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioTelemetry to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on BioTelemetry from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

BEAT opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.58. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 15.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $13,712,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other BioTelemetry news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $40,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Wisniewski sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,873,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,240.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,901 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.