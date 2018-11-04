BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) to post sales of $171.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioScrip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.61 million. BioScrip reported sales of $198.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full-year sales of $696.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.05 million to $697.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $741.97 million, with estimates ranging from $738.13 million to $745.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $175.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million.

BIOS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioScrip has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ BIOS opened at $2.82 on Friday. BioScrip has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,548 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 441.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 109,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 89,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

