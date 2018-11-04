BioBar Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (BIOB)

BioBar (CURRENCY:BIOB) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. BioBar has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BioBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioBar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BioBar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar Coin Profile

BioBar (BIOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2017. BioBar’s total supply is 985,756 coins. The official website for BioBar is biobar-crypto.ml . BioBar’s official Twitter account is @BioBar_Crypto

BioBar Coin Trading

BioBar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

