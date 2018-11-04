BidaskClub Upgrades Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) to Strong-Buy

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMLP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.
MMLP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 285,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,134. The firm has a market cap of $520.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.28. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,546,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,345,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.8% in the second quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 45,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.