BidaskClub Downgrades Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Strong Sell

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.23.

Shares of CRNT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. 252,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,286. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $88.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 42.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 253,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,277 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth $1,424,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $233,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,150,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 327,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

