BidaskClub Downgrades Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

CDNS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.15. 2,303,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $532.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,813 shares in the company, valued at $25,059,013.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 20,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $936,367.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,327,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,476 shares of company stock valued at $12,829,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 160.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.