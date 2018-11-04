BHP Billiton (BLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLT. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price objective on shares of BHP Billiton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BHP Billiton to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,780 ($23.26) in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Billiton to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,770.94 ($23.14).

Shares of LON:BLT opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($21.05) on Thursday. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.72).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

