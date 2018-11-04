BHP Billiton (BHP) Shares Gap Up to $48.50

Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.25, but opened at $48.50. BHP Billiton shares last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 193224 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
About BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP)
BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.
