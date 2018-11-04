Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (AIXA) a €14.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.32 ($16.65).

AIXA opened at €11.60 ($13.48) on Thursday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.56 ($22.74).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

