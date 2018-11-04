Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aixtron (AIXA) a €14.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. equinet set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.32 ($16.65).

AIXA opened at €11.60 ($13.48) on Thursday. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.56 ($22.74).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; and provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services.

