Baxter International Inc (BAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.95 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $11.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 62.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 716,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 267,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,749,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 33.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,330,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after buying an additional 336,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,191,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,816,000 after buying an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $517,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX opened at $62.18 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

