Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. On average, analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BHC opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.28. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Herendeen purchased 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $669,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,700 over the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

