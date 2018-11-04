Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004508 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay, Gate.io, Huobi and AirSwap. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $287.09 million and $13.35 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00152318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00260241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.46 or 0.10323943 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012097 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitBay, Zebpay, IDEX, GOPAX, Kyber Network, IDCM, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Bittrex, DDEX, Radar Relay, ABCC, AirSwap, Vebitcoin, CPDAX, LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC, WazirX, Liqui, Ethfinex, Binance, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Upbit, Gate.io and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

