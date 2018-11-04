Baron Oil (BOIL) Trading Up 10.9%

Baron Oil PLC (LON:BOIL) shares were up 10.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 2,737,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,680,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities. It has an option to acquire a 15% working interest in the Wick prospect; and a 5% working interest in P1918 offshore license, which consists of the Colter prospect, as well as a 5% working interest in 330 and 345 onshore licenses located in the United Kingdom.

