Barings LLC Takes $678,000 Position in Sabre Corp (SABR)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sabre by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 400,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,793,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,466. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,155,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $152,166,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,427,216 shares of company stock valued at $406,162,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $24.40 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

