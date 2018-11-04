Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Five Below worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 105.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 451.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 21.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,018,000 after acquiring an additional 166,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Five Below by 25.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 812,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,395,000 after acquiring an additional 167,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 598,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,504,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Five Below to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Five Below Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.82 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Daniel Kaufman sold 3,995 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $532,054.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $672,159.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,079.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,022. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

