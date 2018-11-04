Bank of Montreal Can Buys 27,090 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 496,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Diodes by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Diodes by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sidoti raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Diodes news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $255,184.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $492,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,147 shares of company stock worth $3,363,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

