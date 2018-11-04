Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $86.00 price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.40.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $86.09. 20,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,678. The stock has a market cap of $602.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $90.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 1,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $147,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $845,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $648,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,553,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

