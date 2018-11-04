Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Receives $89.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 351,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $51,019.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.